×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: WWE possibly scraps original ending for Raw Women's title match at WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
800   //    21 Mar 2019, 11:39 IST

Rousey's heel turn has forced Creative to rethink their plans
Rousey's heel turn has forced Creative to rethink their plans

What's the story?

WWE creative has possibly scrapped the original ending for the Raw Women's title triple threat match at WrestleMania 35.

The decision is rumored to have been taken in light of Ronda Rousey's recent heel turn, as per PWMania.

In case you didn't know. . .

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey are set to compete in a triple threat match for the Raw Women's title at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The match is being built up to possibly headline The Show of Shows. The build-up saw Lynch and Rousey taking shots at each other on Twitter, with Charlotte being added to the mix by Vince McMahon.

The heart of the matter

The original plan for the ending of the triple threat match was to have Becky win the title at the end of the show. This would have been followed by the three women embracing in the middle of the ring.

Additionally, Stephanie McMahon was set to come out to the ring with the entire women's division, who would go on to give the three women a huge round of applause to end the show.

Recently, Ronda Rousey turned into a full-blown heel, attacking an injured Becky Lynch on Raw, followed by multiple assaults on security personnel. The heel turn has forced WWE creative to rethink their plans for the ending of the match.

What's next?

WWE's creative team feels that the original ending doesn't sit well with Ronda's heel character, and a new finish is possibly in the works.

Advertisement

No matter what creative comes up with, the scenario of Becky Lynch coming out on top at WrestleMania is set to happen.

What are your thoughts on Creative scrapping the original ending for the Women's title triple threat match? What would be your preferred ending? Sound off in the comment section!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
5 Early WWE WrestleMania 35 rumors: Undertaker's status, Triple threat title match
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 Reasons why the triple threat Raw Women's Title match is a bad move
RELATED STORY
Updated WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Card, Rumors
RELATED STORY
3 possible outcomes for the Raw women's championship match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE could change Kurt Angle's WrestleMania 35 opponent, possible replacement revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Bad news for John Cena's original WrestleMania 35 opponent
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announce Championship match for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 4 Reasons Why Becky Lynch won't win the RAW Women's Championship 
RELATED STORY
3 Early Predictions for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Title Changes That Must Happen At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us