WWE Rumors: WWE possibly scraps original ending for Raw Women's title match at WrestleMania 35

Rousey's heel turn has forced Creative to rethink their plans

What's the story?

WWE creative has possibly scrapped the original ending for the Raw Women's title triple threat match at WrestleMania 35.

The decision is rumored to have been taken in light of Ronda Rousey's recent heel turn, as per PWMania.

In case you didn't know. . .

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey are set to compete in a triple threat match for the Raw Women's title at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The match is being built up to possibly headline The Show of Shows. The build-up saw Lynch and Rousey taking shots at each other on Twitter, with Charlotte being added to the mix by Vince McMahon.

The heart of the matter

The original plan for the ending of the triple threat match was to have Becky win the title at the end of the show. This would have been followed by the three women embracing in the middle of the ring.

Additionally, Stephanie McMahon was set to come out to the ring with the entire women's division, who would go on to give the three women a huge round of applause to end the show.

Recently, Ronda Rousey turned into a full-blown heel, attacking an injured Becky Lynch on Raw, followed by multiple assaults on security personnel. The heel turn has forced WWE creative to rethink their plans for the ending of the match.

What's next?

WWE's creative team feels that the original ending doesn't sit well with Ronda's heel character, and a new finish is possibly in the works.

No matter what creative comes up with, the scenario of Becky Lynch coming out on top at WrestleMania is set to happen.

What are your thoughts on Creative scrapping the original ending for the Women's title triple threat match? What would be your preferred ending? Sound off in the comment section!

