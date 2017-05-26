From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE preparing for CM Punk return?

Punk left the company in 2014 but there may be a slight chance that he could return to WWE.

Punk walked out of the WWE in 2014

What’s the story?

For the first time in a long while, WWE have posted a CM Punk-related YouTube video up on their channel. The Straight Edge Superstar has not been seen in the company ever since walking out the night after the Royal Rumble back in 2014.

In case you didn’t know...

CM Punk and WWE have been battling back and forth ever since Punk left three years ago, with a number of lawsuits furthering the friction between the two parties.

Recently, however, things seem to have stagnated with no real word on how things are progressing between Punk and his former employers. The former WWE Champion is currently in limbo following a debut MMA loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203.

The heart of the matter

The uploaded video in question was CM Punk vs The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2013, where The Great One defeated Punk to retain his WWE Championship.

There’s a chance that this is being done just to mock the Chicago native, but more often than not the company tends to upload videos of stars just before they return to the squared circle.

What’s next?

We’ll likely hear more developments on this issue over the next few days and weeks, with things like this typically spreading like wildfire throughout the WWE Universe.

If it turns out to be nothing more than a typical upload, then we can expect to see Punk step back inside the Octagon a lot sooner than he puts on a pair of wrestling boots.

Author’s take

Even if this turns out to be nothing important, it’s great to start speculating over whether or not Punk will be returning to pro wrestling anytime soon. Of course, many fans believe that it’s much more likely he’ll show up in NJPW or ROH, but Vince McMahon has made up with numerous superstars over the years, so there’s a possibility that this could happen.