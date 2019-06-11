WWE Rumors: WWE RAW Superstar injured on RAW?

What's the story?

This week's WWE RAW saw an exciting 6-man tag team match where the team of The Miz, Ricochet and Braun Strowman faced off against Cesaro, Bobby Lashley and Samoa Joe.

The match was won by the babyface team, but ended on a bad note for one Superstar as Cesaro looked injured at the end of the match.

In case you didn't know...

Cesaro, since moving over to RAW, has had a new theme, and split from his tag team partner, Sheamus. The Swiss Cyborg has been feuding with Ricochet on RAW and the two have put on some fantastic matches on RAW.

On RAW, we saw Ricochet team up with Braun Strowman and The Miz against Cesaro who teamed up with Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley. Ricochet, Strowman and Miz won the match after a Skull Crushing Finale by Miz and a 630 by Ricochet, sealed the win.

The heart of the matter

But during the last moments of the match, when Ricochet landed the 630 from the top rope, he landed on Cesaro's right knee awkwardly, which left him writhing in pain.

See you in 6 months Cesaro

😩🤕 #RAWpic.twitter.com/27gSrUdU3g — Klondike Bill (@MrKlondikeBill) June 11, 2019

Following the match, Cesaro was helped to the backstage area by officials and the RAW Superstar looked to be seriously hurt as he was seen limping while on the shoulders of two referees.

Just seen this, hope Cesaro is ok #RAW pic.twitter.com/x6raKM2OWz — Kayla Livin For Liv 💙 (@LivLifeWWE) June 11, 2019

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet tweeted that his sources backstage informed him that the former SmackDown Tag Team champion was fine and that he wasn't seriously injured following Ricochet landing on his leg.

What's next?

This feud between Ricochet and Cesaro has been fantastic as it has given some great matches over the last few weeks. We hope Cesaro is not seriously injured and wish him the best in his recovery.

