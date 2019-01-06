WWE Rumors: WWE reportedly doing all they can to sign Kenny Omega

What's next for the Best Bout Machine after his current contract expires?

What's the story?

Kenny Omega is slated to be the biggest free agent once his contract expires at the end of this month. Several news outlets have reported that practically every major promotion in the world is trying to sign Omega, including WWE.

Ringsidenews.com and Wrestlevotes both report that WWE has done all it can to procure his talents and that if he doesn't sign, it's not for a lack of trying to sign him.

In case you missed it . . .

Kenny Omega has been one of the top stars of NJPW for the better part of four years. He finally won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the middle of last year. He dropped the belt at the Wrestle Kingdom 13 to Hiroshi Tanahashi yesterday.

Since his deal with NJPW expires at the end of January, it is believed that his days with the company are over. With the recent announcement that All Elite Wrestling is going ahead with its plans, many have speculated as to whether he will go there, resign with NJPW or sign with WWE.

The heart of the matter

A new story comes out daily regarding Omega's potential decision. Ringsidenews.com revealed that they have received differing reports as to how much was offered to Omega by WWE but that via Wrestlevotes, they have done everything they can to sign him and if he declines, it's not for lack of trying:

Texted a source regarding Omega & WWE’s offer to him. Got back “If they don’t land him, it’s not their fault for lack of effort. They’ve done what they can”



Translation: WWE wants Omega. I’m assuming the offer is strong, especially financially. Decision is all his at this point — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 5, 2019

Ringsidenews.com also reports that Omega was absent from NJPW's follow up event to Wrestle Kingdom, New Year's Dash, perhaps signalling that Omega is indeed finished with NJPW.

His deal does run through the end of the month, so he could have his rematch for the title before the deal officially runs out. He also might currently be negotiating a new contract which is why he did not appear at New Year's Dash.

The big meeting between ROH, AEW and NJPW also reportedly happened over the last few days, so perhaps some of what went on in that discussion involved Omega.

What's next?

Officially for Omega, he needs to let the days on his current deal with NJPW simply expire. Depending on his intentions, he might announce a resigning with the company towards the end of the month.

Will Omega stick around and try to regain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship or is he simply done with NJPW?

Or he could join his fellow Elite members in AEW. WWE has apparently done 'everything it could possibly do' in order to get him to sign with them, but only Omega knows what he truly wants to do.

If he can get in writing the promises that were made by WWE and guarantees of character control, then he could strongly consider WWE's offer.

A lot of fans would love him to see him in WWE while many would rather he stay out of the promotion because they feel WWE might not book him as well as he should be booked.

Whatever Omega decides to do this month, one thing is for sure, the whole world of professional wrestling will be waiting with baited breath for his decision.

