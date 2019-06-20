×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Deal with Saudi Arabia could potentially cause the company some huge issues later this year  

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
708   //    20 Jun 2019, 17:13 IST

Saudi Arabia's next show could include less WWE stars
Saudi Arabia's next show could include less WWE stars

What's the story?

WWE is just three shows into their 10 year deal with Saudi Arabia, but since the country has now asked for all upcoming pay-per-views to take place on a Friday night, WWE may have to split their roster.

In case you didn't know...

WWE is in the process of changing networks and when SmackDown Live changes over to FOX, it will be moved back to Friday nights, a day that the show used to take place on as a pre-taped episode, before the company changed to the live format a few years ago.

Monday Night Raw will remain on Monday nights but this change of day could cause issues for WWE if Saudi Arabian officials are not happy to allow them to perform in their country on a different day.

The heart of the matter

When WWE moves SmackDown Live to Fox on October 4th, it will be presented on a Friday night, according to a report by The Wrestling Observer. This means that the upcoming show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 11/1 could be forced to use a split roster.

"A note that hasn’t been brought up regarding the Saudi Arabia shows going forward is that Saudi Arabia has asked for date on Fridays, and WWE starting in October has FOX on Fridays. Right now for 11/1, the WWE has a listing for a FOX show from Newark, NJ and a show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and King Saad University Stadium. So that would either mean split crews or they’d have to change the Saudi date” via Cultaholic.

What's next?

WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia continues for another eight years, which means that the company will have to be smart to be able to pull two shows off in two different countries on the same day.

Do you think WWE will find a way past this? Have your say in the comments section below...


Tags:
WWE Raw Triple H Vince McMahon
Advertisement
5 interesting matches WWE could be planning for the next Saudi Arabia PPV
RELATED STORY
5 Fantasy matches that need to happen in Saudi Arabia in 2019
RELATED STORY
3 possible opponents for the Undertaker at the next Saudi Arabia show
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could face Goldberg at the upcoming Saudi Arabia show
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Monumental change to happen at next Saudi Arabia PPV?
RELATED STORY
3 possible opponents for Triple H at the Saudi Arabia event
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Another Top WWE Star refuses to travel to Saudi Arabia 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H on doing an NXT TakeOver in Saudi Arabia 
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could face Brock Lesnar at the Saudi Arabia show
RELATED STORY
Top 3 reasons why Brock Lesnar could face Seth Rollins in WWE's return to Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us