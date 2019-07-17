WWE Rumors: WWE to hold another Reunion special on FOX

SmackDown Live will be debuting on Fox

WWE is holding a reunion special for Monday Night RAW in less than a week's time. The original idea, reportedly, was for SmackDown Live to have a similar special for their FOX network debut to coincide with their 20th Anniversary.

WWE loves to hold reunion-type specials for RAW and SmackDown Live on occasion. This is usually done to draw in ratings and, more or less, be a quick-fix to please sponsors and USA Network executives. Rumours began to swirl around that WWE may be holding another reunion-type show for SmackDown's debut on FOX. However, that may or may not be the case.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer radio, one of the original plans for a next special was to hold one for the first SmackDown Live on FOX, on October 4th. However, with the recent announcement of a RAW Reunion special, the chances of another reunion special happening on SmackDown is very slim.

WWE will likely be holding a 20th Anniversary special at some point before the end of 2019. It may not be a plethora of WWE Legends and Hall of Famers attending, but at least a few key figures that contributed to the twenty-year success of the SmackDown brand.

WWE will be holding a RAW Reunion special next Monday from Tampa, Florida. Legends and Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and many more have been confirmed.

