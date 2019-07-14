WWE Rumors: WWE to implement major change starting at Extreme Rules

McMahon family

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that WWE is trying to keep its B-level PPVs under 4 hours. The decision was apparently made at a recent WWE meeting, and the company won't be adding any more matches to the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

In case you didn't know...

One of the biggest gripes the WWE Universe has had with the company over the course of the past several years is the fact that PPVs run way longer than they should, with a bunch of throwaway matches being added to the card at the last moment almost every time.

This year's WrestleMania was a big event consisting of a string of matches, with the number crossing the 15-match mark. The main card show itself ran for around five hours and thirty minutes. It has been observed in the past that Vince McMahon and Co. would add a couple of matches as the PPV loomed closer.

The heart of the matter

It seems that WWE's practice of running longer PPVs is about to come to an end, at least for the B-level shows like Extreme Rules. The major reason as to why this decision was made is because WWE officials noticed negative fan feedback about PPVs running too long.

The report states that the decision is not going to be applied to the Big 4 PPVs and they will run longer than the B-shows, as they have in the past.

What's next?

If this does happen at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV, prepare to witness at least a couple of short matches, in order to get the event done and dusted under 4 hours.

Are you a fan of longer PPVs? Do you think that a decision such as this should be made for the "Big 4" PPVs (WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Royal Rumble) as well? Sound off in the comment section!