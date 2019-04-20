×
WWE Rumors: WWE to introduce a brand new television show, epic name revealed 

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
6.85K   //    20 Apr 2019, 01:15 IST

WWE is going all out before SmackDown moves to Fox.
WWE is going all out before SmackDown moves to Fox.

What's the story?

WWE is all set to move to the Fox Network in October and as one would expect, the preparations for the big shift are on in full swing.

PWInsider reports that the company recently filed for a trademark on 'WWE Stomping Grounds' on April 15th, which potentially hints at a new show being in the works for the near future.

This comes after Triple H confirmed that the company plans on having a weekly WWE studio show on Fox Sports 1.

In case you didn't know...

WWE signed a bumper deal with Fox Sports last year, and as part of the arrangement, it was decided that SmackDown Live would be moving to the sports broadcasting giant's network on Friday nights.

The blue brand will assume its new home from October 4th, 2019 onwards, and as expected, the deal will rake in the WWE all the big bucks.

WWE reportedly signed a 5-year contract with Fox, which is said to be worth $1 Billion. UFC's jump to ESPN opened the doors for WWE to capitalise on and ink a highly lucrative deal.

SmackDown Live will not be the only wrestling-oriented show that will be featured on Fox though, as many other variants of pro wrestling programming will become a regular highlight on the network.

The heart of the matter

As reported by PWInsider, WWE filed for a trademark on the name 'WWE Stomping Grounds'. However, we're still not sure what Vince McMahon plans on doing with the new name. The nature of the proposed new show is still a mystery, but, Triple H's recent revelations do give us a hint regarding the things to come.

On First Things First, the WWE COO revealed that a weekly WWE studio show will take place on Tuesday nights with Daniel Cormier being speculated as the potential host.

Advertisement

What's next?

WWE Stomping Grounds sounds more like a show that may have actual in-ring action and not pundits in suits breaking down the kayfabe realm of sports entertainment.

Nonetheless, it does sound like an exciting scenario as WWE looks to stack their programming catalogue to the brim.




WWE Raw Triple H Vince McMahon
