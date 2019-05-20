×
WWE Rumors: WWE to introduce a Legends Championship?

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
4   //    20 May 2019, 17:25 IST

Mick Foley has a big announcement to make
Mick Foley has a big announcement to make

What's the story?

WWE announced during the 2019 Money In The Bank pay-per-view that Mick Foley will appear on the May 20 episode of Raw to introduce a new title.

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, the idea of a Legends Championship has been talked about.

In case you didn't know…

Ever since the 2016 WWE Draft, the number of titles in WWE has increased on a yearly basis.

There are currently four titles on Raw (Universal Championship, United States Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, Raw Women’s Championship) and four titles on SmackDown Live (WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Women’s Championship), while the Women’s Tag Team Championship and the Cruiserweight Championship are also regularly defended at pay-per-views.

In addition to the 10 main-roster championships, there are four titles in NXT (NXT Championship, North American Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship, NXT Women’s Championship), as well as three in NXT UK (United Kingdom Championship, NXT UK Women’s Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship).

Given that Mick Foley is known as “The Hardcore Legend”, there has been speculation since the announcement at Money In The Bank that he could reintroduce the Hardcore Championship – a 24/7 title that was retired in 2002 – on Monday’s episode of Raw.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the post-Money In The Bank edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said he has not received official word on what the new title will be, as WWE is trying to keep it a secret, but he has heard that there have been ideas for two titles: a Hardcore Championship and a Legends Championship.

“The 24/7 thing, I guess you can go back with that comedy thing if that’s the idea. I’ve also heard the idea of a Legends Championship. I don’t know what that means, I guess it would have to be explained. Those were the two things that were going around, but I have not got anything official as far as what it’s going to be. They [WWE] are trying to keep it under wraps.”

What's next?

We await the next episode of Raw to find out what Mick Foley has to say!

Tags:
WWE Raw Mick Foley
