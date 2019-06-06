WWE Rumors: WWE to make a big change to RAW?

WWE RAW could see some changes soon

What's the story?

WWE legend Mick Foley was recently on Busted Open Radio. During his interview, he revealed that WWE could be making a big change to RAW soon - bringing back some of the elements that made the Attitude Era so great to the third hour of the show.

In case you didn't know?

Mick Foley's last WWE appearance came last month when he introduced the new WWE 24/7 Championship on RAW. The 24/7 Championship has had a lukewarm response to its run in WWE so far with multiple title changes taking place already.

The heart of the matter

Mick Foley was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and had some interesting things to say about WWE's potential plans in the near future regarding RAW. We know that RAW ratings have been on the decline for quite a while now and the third-hour viewership dropoff is a real problem.

According to Foley, WWE will be looking to bring the unpredictable and wild side of the Attitude Era during the third hour of RAW. We saw something akin to this with the introduction of the WWE 24/7 Championship which was inaugurated by Foley himself.

Here's what Foley said on Busted Open Radio:

"The idea is that the third hour is going to get rougher, wilder, and more unpredictable. When I was GM, I knew that people were breaking towards the SmackDown show because it was the darling of the Internet.

"The idea was 'why don't you try [having] a third hour.' It was like a giant albatross around your neck. The third hour is really difficult. I think it's an idea to have the third hour more unpredictable and more like the Attitude Era" H/T: WrestlingInc

What's next?

The WWE 24/7 Championship seems the first step to what Foley is saying. We'll have to wait and watch for what follows.