WWE Rumors: WWE to remove a commentator from SmackDown Live

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 8.92K // 09 Mar 2019, 02:33 IST

Corey Graves, Tom Philips and Byron Saxton.

What's the story?

As we all know, WWE will be moving SmackDown Live to Fox in October and the big shift will bring about the host of changes to the blue brand.

The commentary team on Tuesday nights will be one of the biggest victims of the change as Fox reportedly wants two men in the commentary booth, as per a report from Rajah.com.

In case you didn't know...

WWE's announcing team has undergone countless changes over the years. Vince McMahon himself was a commentator for a long time until he assumed his on-screen authority role.

The commentary team was predominantly a two-man team with Jerry 'The King' Lawler and Jim Ross being the most iconic duo to have called matches in the WWE. Michael Cole joined the fray later on and became a mainstay.

It was only in recent years that the WWE decided to have three personalities, and sometimes four, in the commentary team. Now, it seems WWE would be forced to revert to its original format based on Fox's dictate.

The heart of the matter

Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, and Tom Phillips currently occupy the announcing table on the blue brand and one of them is expected to be taken off once the programming moves to the Fox Network.

Graves moonlights as a commentator on Raw as well alongside Michael Cole and Renee Young, which gives rise to speculation that he could be the one who exclusively sticks to his duties on the red brand.

It should be noted that all of this should be taken with a pinch of salt as WWE could be considering different options as there is still a lot of time left until the shift of networks become permanent.

Additionally, the plans of SmackDown Live airing on Fridays on Fox is said to be a short-term experiment.

What's next?

Any change would only happen after WrestleMania 35 and it would be interesting to see who gets axed, that is if Fox does aggressively push for it to happen.

