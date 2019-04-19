WWE Rumors: WWE used secret trick to conceal names involved in Superstar Shake-Up

Top WWE Superstars such as Finn Balor (left) and Roman Reigns (right) were a part of the Superstar Shake-Up this year

What's the story?

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE reportedly kept several Superstars in the dark regarding them being drafted from RAW to SmackDown or vice-versa during this week's Superstar Shake-Up.

Additionally, it's being asserted that although a few top-tier WWE Superstars were informed regarding their change of brands beforehand, most others weren't in the know as to what the future held for them.

In case you didn't know...

For years, the WWE has promoted RAW and SmackDown as two of its top brands; with each brand having its respective marquee performers, whilst also -- for a few years -- having Superstars perform on both brands simultaneously.

Accordingly, this year's WWE Draft (now known as WWE Superstar Shake-Up), featured top Superstars such as former NXT stalwart Lacey Evans, as well as ex-SmackDown veterans The Usos and The Miz join the ranks of Monday Night RAW.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the SmackDown Live brand too received its fair share of top Superstars from RAW -- including reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, and former Universal Champion Roman Reigns; who were drafted from the red brand to SmackDown earlier this week.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that the WWE had informed a few of its top Superstars, as regards which brand they would be performing for, well before it was revealed to the WWE Universe.

Nevertheless, it's being alluded that the other Superstars who were drafted from RAW to SmackDown or vice-versa, weren't made privy to this until the very last moment.

Furthermore, the WWE had a few RAW Superstars stay in Montreal where SmackDown Live was taped this past Tuesday night, with the performers being instructed that they were required in order to help WWE with a few promotional activities in town.

Ultimately, a few of these RAW Superstars ended up being drafted to the SmackDown brand on this Tuesday night's SmackDown Live episode.

What's next?

Fans can expect several new storylines and feuds to be put forth in the weeks to come on both RAW and SmackDown, as we head into the post-WrestleMania season in WWE.

