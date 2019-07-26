WWE Rumors: WWE wants big name for SmackDown Live's FOX debut

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE wants The Rock to appear on SmackDown Live's debut on FOX.

As of now, The Rock hasn't committed to appearing on the show, but talks are going on regarding the same.

In case you didn't know...

Last year in June, FOX and WWE got into a 5-year deal for the network to air SmackDown Live, with WWE set to rake in $205 million per year with the contract. Soon after, it was announced that SmackDown Live would be moving to FOX later this year, with the first episode airing on October 4th.

The move to FOX is something WWE wants to turn into a big affair, with the blue brand all set for major changes. WWE drafted the company's biggest star Roman Reigns to Tuesday nights, during this year's Superstar Shakeup. Rumor has it that we will see Brock Lesnar jump ship to SmackDown Live too, once it moves to FOX.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that WWE is in talks with The Rock for an appearance on SmackDown Live's debut episode on FOX. It's worth noting that The Rock appeared on the first SmackDown episode back in 1999. His catchphrase, "Layeth the SmackDown" led to the naming of the show two decades ago.

As of now, the Hollywood star hasn't committed to making an appearance on the show. The Rock's presence on the first episode on FOX would be a guaranteed rating grabber. His mainstream appeal has previously helped WWE in the past in regards to PPV revenue and weekly ratings. His "Once in a Lifetime" match against John Cena at WrestleMania 28 resulted in the PPV breaking WrestleMania 23's record of PPV buys.

What's next?

Hopefully, The Rock manages to take time out of his schedule and the WWE Universe gets to see him make an appearance on SmackDown Live's FOX debut.

