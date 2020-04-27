Vince McMahon has been impressed with this youngster

Second-generation wrestler Cal Bloom is reportedly being lined up for a major future at the top of WWE, according to reports.

Bloom, the youngster who recently faced Sheamus on Friday Night SmackDown, is the son of former WWE star Wayne Bloom.

Wayne wrestled in the early 1990s for Vince McMahon's company as Beau Beverly, one half of The Beverly Brothers. They feuded with the likes of The Legion of Doom and The Natural Disasters during their time with the company between 1991 and 1993.

A former footballer with tremendous size and an athletic look, Cal is said to be making a significant impression on WWE bosses since his arrival on a Developmental contract in March 2019, according to a report from Paul Davis.

While his cameo in the ring - effectively as an enhancement talent for the Celtic Warrior - wasn't much to go on, his efforts on a more regular basis at the Performance Center have been raising a few eyebrows - not least, it appears, those of Vince McMahon.

Davis notes:

"I’ve heard from people in WWE who have seen Cal Bloom’s training at the Performance Center and have said that he is someone who can be a main event Superstar in the next couple of years. 'Everyone is comparing him to a young Edge,' said one WWE source. 'He is rough around the edges but he has something and Vince thinks he can be a big deal...' The coaches at the Performance Center have also had good things to say about him."

Prior to his SmackDown appearance, Bloom has been picking up valuable experience at NXT live events.

He recently teamed with Shane Thorne to defeat Kassius Ohno and Ridge Holland but has otherwise mostly been on the losing end in singles bouts.