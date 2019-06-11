WWE Rumour: Goldberg made interesting demand ahead of his in-ring return

Goldberg made an interesting demand ahead of his WWE return

What's the story?

Goldberg returned to the ring for the first time in almost two years on Friday night to wrestle The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, but the former Universal Champion would only return under one condition.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg and The Undertaker asked to face each other in Saudi Arabia and The Deadman actually chose to return to the ring for the first time in seven months in The Middle East, rather than as part of WrestleMania - which has become his show over the years.

Taker won the match via pinfall but it was a match that many of the WWE Universe believe shouldn't have taken place at their age. Goldberg and The Undertaker had a combined 106 years between them and the errors throughout the match have led to a number of journalists condemning the company for allowing it to happen.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg has never officially retired from the ring, but it was thought that following his Hall of Fame induction last year he had wrestled his final match. The former Universal Champion last wrestled back at WrestleMania 33, where he lost his Championship to Brock Lesnar.

Goldberg's in-ring return was something of a shock and according to Fightful, the WCW Legend made it clear that he would only return to the ring if his son and wife were allowed to tag along to The Middle East with him. It's thought that this condition was met even though neither was spotted in the crowd during the match.

What's next?

There have been rumours surrounding Goldberg over the past few days that suggest that the former Champion may not be done in the ring just yet and could return for one final run on WWE TV.

Do you think Goldberg has one more run in him? Have your say in the comments section below...