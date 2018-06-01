WWE Rumour Mill: Brock Lesnar to not appear in WWE before SummerSlam; Extreme Rules main event confirmed?

The Extreme Rules main event certainly looks interesting even without the Beast!

Brock Lesnar faced off against Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE may be confirmed. Since Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble event at Saudi Arabia, he has not returned to WWE. The Backlash pay-per-view came and went, and Money in the Bank is set to take place without any sign of Raw's Universal Champion.

With the Extreme Rules main event seemingly confirmed by advertisement, it appears Lesnar will remain off WWE programming, missing three WWE pay-per-views, until he makes his return at SummerSlam.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (H/T Wrestling Inc), Lesnar's returning match will likely be at SummerSlam's main event.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar has seemed indomitable since he won the Universal Championship in his match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. He defeated the WCW and WWE legend at WrestleMania and has since been champion over the last year.

After winning the Championship, he faced challenges for the title from the likes of Braun Strowman, Kane, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns. He squared off against AJ Styles in a Champion vs Champion match, where he was able to defeat the Phenomenal One.

Fans expected Lesnar to lose the title at WrestleMania 34, where he would put over Roman Reigns. Instead, Lesnar defeated Reigns and went on to beat him again at the Greatest Royal Rumble Event in Saudi Arabia. Since this victory, Lesnar has remained off WWE television.

The heart of the matter

According to reports by Dave Meltzer, Brock Lesnar is set to headline WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. Lesnar is likely going to miss out on a third WWE pay-per-view in a row, not being advertised for the Extreme Rules event in July.

With Lesnar absent from the advertisements of Extreme Rules, it appears a six-man Raw tag team match is set to main event the pay-per-view. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Bobby Lashley are advertised to team up and face the team of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal. Advertising is always subject to change, and the coming weeks will reveal any changes to the lineup.

The other match advertised for Extreme Rules is the match between Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe. While other stars are advertised, Lesnar, John Cena, and Ronda Rousey are absent from any promotion of the event.

What's next?

Extreme Rules is set to take place in Pittsburgh in the PPG Paints Arena on the 15th of July.

