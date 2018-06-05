WWE Rumour Mill: Details on another NXT Superstar released by WWE

This is surprising, to say the least!

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 05 Jun 2018, 01:15 IST

William Regal and Triple H are the authority figures looking after NXT's day-to-day operations today

What’s the story?

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, the WWE has released NXT Superstar Uriel Ealy. Apparently, his brother Gabriel Ealy is still a part of the WWE roster. Besides, additional details on the Ealy brothers’ current standing with WWE have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Boasting a reputation for being incredible athletes, the Ealy brothers signed with the WWE in 2015.

The identical twins reported to the WWE Performance Center and began honing their professional wrestling skills at the PC under the guidance of several highly-regarded WWE trainers such as former WWE Superstar Matt Bloom aka Lord Tensai.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that despite being regarded as blue-chip prospects in the WWE’s NXT brand since 2015, the Ealy brothers performed primarily on NXT house shows.

The Ealy brothers’ last televised WWE match is said to have taken place in January of this year—a matchup that saw Uriel & Gabriel compete against TM-61 on an episode of NXT.

It’s now being reported that the WWE released Uriel Ealy last week, however, Gabriel Ealy is still under the employ of the promotion.

Furthermore, it’s being alluded that while Uriel hasn’t provided any reason or confirmation behind his rumored release, Gabriel recently spoke about suffering “24 hour migraines”, in a post on his Instagram account.

What’s next?

As of this time, the WWE, as well as the Ealy brothers, are yet to address the aforementioned banter regarding Uriel Ealy’s release from the promotion.

Fans can expect WWE and the Ealy brothers to address the speculation surrounding Uriel’s release sooner rather than later.

The WWE generally releases talent that isn’t utilized on a consistent basis in the promotion’s programming and/or live events.

It’ll be interesting to see if Gabriel opts to part ways with WWE or continues performing for the organization without his brother Uriel by his side.

Do the Ealy brothers deserve another shot in the NXT brand's Tag Team Division?