WWE Rumor Mill: Details on former WWE Superstar's potential surprise return at Money In The Bank

The WWE Universe is in for a big surprise at Money In The Bank!

SmackDown authority figures Shane McMahon and Paige may have a surprise in store for the WWE Universe at Money In The Bank

What’s the story?

As reported by PWInsider, former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth could potentially return at WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV.

Apparently, Ellsworth is likely to not only be backstage at the event but also return to WWE programming this weekend. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

James Ellsworth performed sporadically for the WWE from 2014 to 2016, until he rose to prominence in a storyline opposite Braun Strowman in ’16.

Ellsworth subsequently played pivotal roles in several notable WWE storylines, before working his final angle with Carmella in late-2017.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that James Ellsworth was released from the WWE in November of 2017, and has been performing on the independent professional wrestling circuit ever since.

It’s now being reported that James Ellsworth is likely to make his WWE comeback at this Sunday’s Money In The Bank PPV, as “The Chinless Wonder” is scheduled to be backstage at the event.

Furthermore, it’s being noted that there have been several creative pitches in recent times for Ellsworth’s return to the WWE.

As of this writing, it’s unknown as to whether Ellsworth would return as an in-ring talent or in a managerial capacity to the WWE.

What’s next?

James Ellsworth currently competes on the indie pro-wrestling circuit and is likely to bid adieu to the indies as he’s set to return to the WWE this Sunday.

Ellsworth’s return may possibly come at the Money In The Bank PPV which airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

Ever since parting ways with the WWE late last year, Ellsworth has been making waves on the indie pro-wrestling circuit with several notable performances.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that James Ellsworth is indeed viewed by many within the industry as a highly-regarded talent, primarily owing to his promo skills and character rather than his in-ring abilities and physical stature.

