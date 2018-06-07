WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Jeff Hardy possibly dealing with nerve injury

Jeff Hardy could be dealing with a complicated injury.

Jeff Hardy is reportedly working through an injury

What’s the story?

As reported by PWTorch, Jeff Hardy is presently dealing with a nerve injury.

Apparently, Hardy suffered a pinched nerve and has been experiencing a few issues owing to the same. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Jeff Hardy suffered a shoulder injury last September and made his in-ring return earlier this year on the RAW after WrestleMania 34.

Hardy now performs for the WWE’s SmackDown Live brand and is the reigning WWE United States Champion.

The heart of the matter

Presently, the belief is that Jeff Hardy suffered a pinched nerve, owing to which he’s had to deal with a few physical complications.

It’s being noted that the aforementioned pinched nerve is likely causing numbness in Hardy’s fingers.

Regardless, one ought to note that despite the injury, Hardy continues to work house show matches and fulfill his weekly obligations for WWE’s SmackDown brand.

As of this writing, neither the WWE nor Jeff Hardy have addressed the banter regarding his nerve injury.

What’s next?

WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy is yet to have a match scheduled for his title at WWE’s upcoming Money in the Bank PPV.

The WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th—with Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches serving as marquee attractions on the show respectively.

Per general medical guidelines, the recovery time for an average adult male suffering from a pinched nerve could range anywhere from a few weeks to several months, depending on the severity of the injury.

Furthermore, the recovery of the individual also depends on the environmental factors coupled with genetics.

Athletes are generally advised to exercise caution while performing with a pinched nerve, and told to immediately inform their doctors in case of severe numbness and excessive pain.

Here’s hoping Jeff Hardy succeeds in healing his pinched nerve as soon possible.

Do you feel Jeff Hardy would be better off taking a couple of weeks off from his WWE schedule? Sound off in the comments!