WWE Rumor Mill: Future of the WWE United States Championship possibly revealed

How will the WWE Universe respond to this storyline?

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 08 Jun 2018, 05:04 IST

SmackDown Live Shane McMahon has time and again asserted the significance of the United States Championship for WWE's blue brand

What’s the story?

Per the latest WWE listings, Jeff Hardy is likely to hold the United States Championship well after Money in the Bank.

In reference to Hardy’s title reign, a few potential matches featuring him defending his title are also being advertised by the WWE. Besides, a few additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Jeff Hardy suffered a shoulder injury in September of last year and had been out of action for several months at a go.

Hardy returned to in-ring competition on the RAW after WrestleMania 34, and subsequently got drafted to SmackDown Live where he now holds the WWE United States Championship.

The heart of the matter

As we’d previously reported, Jeff Hardy is presently dealing with a few injury issues.

Regardless, the WWE is now advertising Hardy for a few upcoming SmackDown Live house shows—in matchups where he’s scheduled to defend his United States title.

Accordingly, per WWE listings of SmackDown-branded live events that take place well after the Money in the Bank PPV, Jeff Hardy is set to defend his United States title in Fatal 4-Way matchups against Samoa Joe, The Miz and Rusev.

What’s next?

As of this writing, WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy is yet to be booked by WWE on the promotion’s next PPV event—the Money in the Bank pay-per-view which airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that the WWE higher-ups are incredibly pleased with Hardy’s work since his WWE return last year—In fact, all signs point towards WWE continuing to feature Hardy as a top-tier talent in the ensuing months on promotional programming.

Fans can expect Hardy to defend his US title in multi-person matches at SmackDown Live house shows in the days to come; while he’s likely to commence a feud with an individual Superstar in the days to come on SmackDown Live TV programming.

Are you excited at the prospect of Jeff Hardy continuing his reign as WWE United States Champion? Sound off in the comments!