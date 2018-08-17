WWE Rumour Mill: Major update on Brock Lesnar's WWE future

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Universal Champion and he has a title match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. However, according to the report of 'Cageside Seats', he could sign a brand new contract with WWE. Lesnar is set to have a private meeting with WWE officials a couple of hours before SummerSlam begins and the Universal title match's result will depend on Lesnar's decision. Additionally, if Lesnar walks out as the champion, then he will be working for both UFC and WWE simultaneously.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is supposed to leave the company after SummerSlam this Sunday. Meanwhile, he appeared at UFC 226 and challenged UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier for a title fight. The match is scheduled sometime next year.

Moreover, Lesnar's last WWE match was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Roman Reigns. He has broken CM Punk's record for holding a WWE title 434 days and he is the longest reigning WWE champion of the modern era.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar is a huge draw, both in the WWE and UFC. As a result, the company is determined to keep "The Beast Incarnate" even as a part-timer. However, if Brock Lesnar were to resign with the WWE, it will be on Lesnar's own terms.

It is not new for a professional wrestler to to compete in MMA organization. In fact, WWE superstar Bobby Lashley fought for Bellator when he was in TNA a few years ago. Moreover, it will be an incredible feat to achieve if Lesnar remains WWE Universal champion and wins the UFC Heavyweight Title from Daniel Cormier. In the history of WWE, no superstar has held WWE and UFC titles simultaneously.

What's next?

While Lesnar faces Reigns for the Universal title at Summerslam, we have to wait for the outcome of the match. Furthermore, if Lesnar wins yet again, then he is set to continue his journey in the WWE Universe.