WWE Rumour Mill: New favorites emerge to main-event WrestleMania 35

Brock Lesnar could be in for a big day at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

After the announcement that Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series, Skybet have updated their odds for the expected main-event of WrestleMania 35, with Brock Lesnar vs The Rock now being the joint-favorite.

In case you didn't know

Ronda Rousey Vs Charlotte was rumoured to be taking place at WrestleMania 35

It's been a hectic month for WWE creative. The company has been forced to make several major changes over the past few weeks thanks to a series of injuries and illnesses hitting several of their top stars.

The most recent example of this bad luck was this week when Becky Lynch was forced to remove herself from her Survivor Series clash with Ronda Rousey, meaning that the rumoured WrestleMania match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair has been brought forward to this Sunday's Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

Since April, fans have been speculating that the WWE's plan for WrestleMania 35 was for Ronda Rousey to go one on one with Charlotte Flair in the night's main event.

However, due to this match being brought forward, it now looks as though the WWE could go in a different direction for the event, and that has been reflected in the updated odds from British bookmakers, Skybet.

Brock Lesnar vs The Rock has now emerged as the new joint-favorite to headline the event, drifting in from 6/1 to 3/1 overnight.

Rousey vs Flair is still the joint-favorite to headline the show, but chances are that the match is going to drift out in the coming days.

Interestingly, Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker is currently the second favorite, sitting at 5/1.

What's next?

WWE Survivor Series is set to take place this Sunday night, with Raw vs SmackDown once again being the key theme of the night.

Ronda Rousey will take on Charlotte Flair in one of the night's biggest matches, while Brock Lesnar will take on the newly crowned WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan.