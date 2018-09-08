Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumour Mill: Shawn Michaels to be in a tag-team match

Shubham Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
245   //    08 Sep 2018, 23:35 IST

Shawn Michales is rumoured to be in a tag-team match
Shawn Michaels is rumoured to be in a tag-team match

What's the story?

Two days after the reports of WWE having 'internal plans' for Shawn Michaels to return to the ring at WWE's next event in Saudi Arabia, reports indicating details of the types of match have surfaced. According to a report on Cagesideseats.com, Shawn Michaels may feature in a tag-team match in Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

After the return of Shawn Michaels on the previous edition of Monday Night Raw, speculations and rumours of a potential WWE match for the veteran were all over the internet.

It was rumoured that The Heartbreak Kid may come out of retirement to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35, but, as of now, it seems he may feature in a tag-team match at Saudi Arabia, before the rumoured clash.

The heart of the matter

The breadcrumbs for a possible return of Shawn Michaels to the WWE ring were laid down by the WWE, last week on Raw. The Heartbreak Kid featured in an iconic and intense promo with The Undertaker, thus, giving birth to the rumours.

However, within two days, a tsunami of reports and rumours have guaranteed Michaels' return to the ring at Saudi Arabia and now if reports are to be believed, he may feature in a tag-team match at the event.

According to the report by Cagesideseats,

The general feeling on Shawn Michaels seems to be that if he comes back for a tag team match at the next Saudi Arabia show as has been rumoured, he’ll likely work another match later.

What's next?

Well, The Undertaker is all set to clash with The Game, HHH at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. However, WWE is yet to finalize the role of Michaels in the iconic battle. But, as per the rumours, Shawn Michaelss may feature as the special guest referee and go on to cost Taker the match.

Well, as of now, Michaels in a tag-team match at Saudi Arabia seems epic. Truly epic.

Topics you might be interested in:
The Undertaker Shawn Michaels Leisure Reading
Shubham Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
WWE Rumour Mill: Shawn Michaels' Return Plans Revealed
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Opponents For Shawn Michaels' Comeback Match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Has 5 Huge Matches Planned For Shawn...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels could break his retirement
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels to referee Triple...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels' role at Australian Super...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Dramatic role set for Shawn Michaels at...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Reason Why Shawn Michaels May...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Interesting update about Shawn Michaels return 
RELATED STORY
4 things Shawn Michaels could say next week on Raw
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us