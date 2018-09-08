WWE Rumour Mill: Shawn Michaels to be in a tag-team match

Shawn Michaels is rumoured to be in a tag-team match

What's the story?

Two days after the reports of WWE having 'internal plans' for Shawn Michaels to return to the ring at WWE's next event in Saudi Arabia, reports indicating details of the types of match have surfaced. According to a report on Cagesideseats.com, Shawn Michaels may feature in a tag-team match in Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

After the return of Shawn Michaels on the previous edition of Monday Night Raw, speculations and rumours of a potential WWE match for the veteran were all over the internet.

It was rumoured that The Heartbreak Kid may come out of retirement to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35, but, as of now, it seems he may feature in a tag-team match at Saudi Arabia, before the rumoured clash.

The heart of the matter

The breadcrumbs for a possible return of Shawn Michaels to the WWE ring were laid down by the WWE, last week on Raw. The Heartbreak Kid featured in an iconic and intense promo with The Undertaker, thus, giving birth to the rumours.

However, within two days, a tsunami of reports and rumours have guaranteed Michaels' return to the ring at Saudi Arabia and now if reports are to be believed, he may feature in a tag-team match at the event.

According to the report by Cagesideseats,

The general feeling on Shawn Michaels seems to be that if he comes back for a tag team match at the next Saudi Arabia show as has been rumoured, he’ll likely work another match later.

What's next?

Well, The Undertaker is all set to clash with The Game, HHH at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. However, WWE is yet to finalize the role of Michaels in the iconic battle. But, as per the rumours, Shawn Michaelss may feature as the special guest referee and go on to cost Taker the match.

Well, as of now, Michaels in a tag-team match at Saudi Arabia seems epic. Truly epic.