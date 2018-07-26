WWE Rumour Mill: Stephanie McMahon to wrestle at all women's Evolution pay-per-view?

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.10K // 26 Jul 2018, 01:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Stephanie McMahon announced the creation of the all women's Evolution pay-per-view on Raw

What's the story?

Stephanie McMahon is far from a regular in-ring performer. However, the Chief Brand Officer of WWE has occasionally entered the ring to settle matters when she has been called upon.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Stephanie recently spoke to Sky Sports during an interview about the all women's pay-per-view, Evolution. During the interview, she talked about the possibility of her taking part in an in-ring bout during the all women's event.

In case you didn't know...

The last time Stephanie McMahon took part in an in-ring bout, was when she teamed with her husband, Triple H, to take on the team of Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34. She put on an impressive display and went so far as to block Rousey's application of the armbar on her several time. Given Ronda's background in Mixed Martial Arts, the feat was a considerably skilful one.

The last time she entered a ring with Ronda, though, things did not go well for her. You can see Ronda attack her here:

Stephanie announced the creation of WWE's first-ever all women pay-per-view, Evolution on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. The pay-per-view is set to feature WWE legends, and women from the current roster as well, with over 50 women rumoured to be participating in it.

The heart of the matter

During her interview, when asked about her participating in the pay-per-view, Stephanie did not dismiss the possibility. She emphasised that the focus was to be on WWE's superstars, but whether she was to return or not was 'yet to be determined.'

"That's yet to be determined, we want to make sure our superstars really get the spotlight they deserve but if it makes sense then absolutely. But that's yet to be determined."

Stephanie also talked about the importance of the pay-per-view and the broader female athlete movement that istaking place all over the world, saying that women were proving they deserved the opportunity as much as the men.

What's next?

Stephanie's answer did not confirm her participation, but neither did it say that it an in-ring return for her was impossible. The event is set to take place on the 28th of October, and with so much time to go anything is possible, and she may be added to the card in the leadup the pay-per-view.

You can see Stephanie announce the pay-per-view here:

Do you think Stephanie will take part in the Evolution pay-per-view? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.