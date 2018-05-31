WWE Rumour Mill: Surprising revelation regarding Brock Lesnar's future with WWE and UFC

Judgment day approaches for Brock Lesnar's WWE and UFC careers.

Brock Lesnar last fought Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016

What’s the story?

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar’s future with the WWE and UFC is likely to be clarified by June 30th.

The aforementioned date is being noted as the cutoff date, which could have a significant impact on whether Lesnar stays with WWE or chooses to sign with the UFC.

In case you didn’t know…

Brock Lesnar is regarded as one of the best amateur wrestlers to have made the transition to the professional wrestling.

Lesnar went on to achieve considerable success in the WWE, following which he tried his hand at pro-football, and then professional MMA.

“The Beast Incarnate” captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship, successfully defending the title twice, before he returned to WWE in 2012.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Brock Lesnar has been working on a part-time schedule in WWE since his comeback in 2012, and has only competed once in MMA since—a 3-round decision victory over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016, that was overturned to a No-Contest as Lesnar tested positive for illegal PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs).

The Observer asserts that since Brock Lesnar retired from MMA after his aforementioned drug test failure was publicized, the 6-month period of his suspension from MMA competition was frozen.

Additionally, it was added that should Lesnar want to resume competing for the UFC this year, the cutoff date for him to reenter the USADA testing pool would be June 30th, 2018.

Furthermore, it’s being emphasized that should Lesnar refrain from re-entering the USADA testing pool until June 30th, 2018, he is likely to continue performing for WWE—that is, unless Lesnar chooses to once again leverage his pull with both WWE and UFC against the two organizations, to grasp him an even bigger deal.

What’s next?

The UFC’s final PPV of 2018 is UFC 232 that is being promoted as the organization’s New Year’s Eve show to take place on December 29th in Las Vegas—the card for which is yet to be finalized.

Presently, Brock Lesnar is the reigning WWE Universal Champion and is expected to defend his title no sooner than WWE’s SummerSlam PPV that takes place this August.

Brock Lesnar is an excellent businessman and takes great advantage of his leverage with WWE and UFC.

