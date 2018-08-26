WWE Rumour Mill: The Rock Set To Make A Main Event Return To WWE?

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 5.25K // 26 Aug 2018, 14:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Rock may return to WWE soon!

What's the story?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made his name on the Hollywood stage in a big way. The Brahma Bull's Hollywood career has seen him become one of the most successful actors of all time, but now there may be a slight change coming in his career.

Rumors have emerged, that the 'Great One' might not only be returning to WWE but returning in a big way. Thanks to Sky Bet (H/T Ringside News) for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

For the longest time, the Rock was one of the biggest stars in Sports Entertainment. WWE's Attitude Era was defined by The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The electrifying persona of the "People's Champion" saw him rise to the upper echelons of WWE in no time, and become one of the most popular wrestlers on their roster.

He soon left the company to try his luck on the outside as well. There he started off slow with a few roles in Hollywood until he started the ball rolling. Now he is one of the top names in the Hollywood industry, and his movies like Skyscraper and Jumanji are top draws.

His last match in WWE saw him win against Erick Rowan and become one of the contenders for the fastest matches of all time.

The heart of the matter

The Rock is not only part of the history of WWE, being not too old, he can still afford to make a return at present. Recently, the betting odds showed that a return from him might not be out of all the realms of possibilities.

The early odds for the winners of the 2019 Royal Rumble see the Rock as the favorite at 2/1 odds. This comes after the Great One commented on making a come back to the ring, and how he has been looking forward to it.

If he wins the annual competition, it will see him head to WrestleMania 35 to headline the show against whichever Champion he decides to challenge. Given the current dynamics, he might challenge his cousin, Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania.

The others who were also favoured to win the competition were Daniel Bryan (6/1), Seth Rollins (8/1), Finn Balor (12/1), John Cena (12/1), Roman Reigns (12/1), Bobby Lashley (20/1), AJ Styles (25/1) and Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas (25/1).

What's next?

The 2019 Royal Rumble is set to take place in Phoenix, Arizona, and will certainly be an in-demand show if the People's Champion returns to active competition there.

What do you think of the chances of Rock returning to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.