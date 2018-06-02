WWE Rumour Mill: Update on Roman Reigns and AJ Styles

There should be some good news for fans, next week!

You'll see the men back on TV soon!

What's the story?

This past week on RAW, Roman Reigns was absent and perhaps as a consequence of the same, the ratings were dismal. SmackDown Live too fared poorly in the ratings perhaps as a result of WWE Champion AJ Styles not being showcased in a featured in-ring segment.

Both men will not just be back on TV next week, but be featured in prominent roles going forward according to Wrestling Observer and Cageside Seats. Both men also celebrated their birthdays recently, which perhaps caused their absence.

In case you didn't know...

Because of Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's recent absence from TV, Roman Reigns has been involved in a mid-card feud with the Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal of late. As for AJ Styles, he's been involved in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura from long before WrestleMania 34.

Both men are legitimate attractions for the WWE Universe. Their absence had made the shows over the past week lack star power.

The heart of the matter

Both Reigns and Styles are also supposed to miss Live Events this weekend. But next week, it's back to the grind for the two individuals yet again.

The two men spent quality time with their families but now, they'll be back on the road, working the WWE schedule. Going into Money in the Bank, both men should have a featured role in the go-home episodes of their respective brands.

What's next?

Money in the Bank comes our way on 17th June from Rosemont, featuring two ladder matches. Neither Reigns nor Styles will compete in those matches and instead, they have singles bouts of their own. Will Styles finally drop his Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura?

Did you think RAW was better this week without Roman Reigns? Are you excited to see AJ Styles on TV next week?

