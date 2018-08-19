Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumour Mill: Vince McMahon has three important meetings before SummerSlam

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Rumors
14.01K   //    19 Aug 2018, 19:46 IST

How could the meetings affect Roman Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar
How could the meetings affect Roman Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Things could be changing drastically before SummerSlam.

According to Joe Peisich on BarnBurner Radio's Fired Up podcast, "No Holds Barred", (H/T Ringside News), Vince McMahon is set to have three important meetings prior to WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Brad Shephard said that the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns finish was still up in the air. The podcast further revealed that the three meetings were between, Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar, Vince and Randy Orton, and finally Vince McMahon and Daniel Bryan.

In case you need to know...

The Roman Reigns match against Brock Lesnar is one of the many times the two are set to face off against each other, and there have been rumours that Lesnar could be leaving WWE to join the UFC post-SummerSlam.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumours and all other wrestling news.

Daniel Bryan is said to be yet to sign a contract with WWE, and his contract is set to expire in September.

Randy Orton, on the other hand, has been the centre of controversy recently, with controversial stories about the 'Viper' being shared by a former WWE writer.

The heart of the matter

Given the fact that Vince is set to meet Brock, while his match with Roman's finish is apparently up in the air, there could be changes afoot. Lesnar has been rumoured to leave WWE for a long time now but never made the move to actually leave. Lesnar's meeting with Vince might just determine the finish to the match, and the future of the Universal Championship.

“There is a meeting scheduled with Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon. I’ve also heard that Randy Orton will be having a meeting with Vince McMahon possibly about ru**ing himself. And also, Daniel Bryan, he has not signed his deal with WWE. Apparently, he is scheduled to sign his deal at that meeting."

Randy Orton's meeting may be more disciplinary in nature, given the allegations that have surfaced with regards to his actions with WWE staff.

Finally, Daniel Bryan's meeting might affect the ending of his match with the Miz, as he could tie down his future with the WWE. If he signs, it might mean that he will have a longer feud with the A-List star, instead of ending things at SummerSlam.

What's next?

Most of the results of the meetings will be easier to understand, once SummerSlam has already taken place. At the moment, they are nothing but rumours.

What do you think of the upcoming three meetings of Vince McMahon? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

