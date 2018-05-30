WWE Rumour Mill: Which New Day member will wrestle at Money in the Bank?

Is it going to be Big E, Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods?

The New Day celebrated after defeating the team of The Bar and The Miz

What's the story?

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is set to take place in around two week's time and will host two Money in the Bank ladder matches. The dual-branded pay-per-view will see two ladder matches, one for the males stars and the other for the women.

This week's episode of SmackDown Live saw Samoa Joe defeat Daniel Bryan and Big Cass to become the final entrant in the men's ladder match. There remains one spot, however, for which the Superstar is yet to be confirmed. According to reports by Cageside Seats, the fans will have to wait till the pay-per-view to receive confirmation.

In case you didn't know...

The New Day took on the Bar in a tag team match on SmackDown Live two weeks ago. The winner of the match was to be awarded a position in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match where any one member of their team may participate. The New Day were victorious and secured the spot for their team.

You can watch the New Day qualify after defeating the Bar here:

The heart of the matter

Both the Money in the Bank ladder matches had four spots for each of the brands. All eight participants for the women's ladder match were confirmed after Sasha Banks won the Gauntlet match as the final star on Monday Night Raw.

The men's ladder match has had all the spots filled up as well. The New Day won a tag team match against the Bar, to secure a position for any one member of their team on the match. Since winning the match, they did not announce which member of their team would compete in the bout.

The past two weeks saw them teasing selecting a member, but so far no one has been announced yet. According to speculation by Cageside Seats, the fans will not get to know which member of the New Day, be it Big E, Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods, will compete in the match until the Money in the Bank pay-per-view itself. The expectation is that the decision will be made public moments ahead of the bout.

What's next?

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is set to take place on the 17th of June. It will be interesting to see which member of New Day participates. There has been speculation about New Day splitting up in the near future as their gimmick has grown old. Money in the Bank may be the pay-per-view that sets the split in motion.

You can watch the New Day face the Miz and the Bar face each other on this week's episode of SmackDown Live here:

Who do you think will take up the spot for the New Day? Will it be the high-flying Kofi, technical mastermind Xavier Woods, or the powerful Big E? Leave your thoughts and reasons in the comments below.

