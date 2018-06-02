WWE Rumour Mill: Workdays for WWE Superstars to change with SmackDown Live's move to FOX

Here's how the WWE Superstars' schedule changes with the FOX deal.

WWE SmackDown Live's move to FOX could change the landscape of sports-entertainment

What’s the story?

As reported by PWInsider, the workdays for WWE Superstars are likely to change with SmackDown Live’s move to the FOX network in late-2019.

Apparently, the WWE may also cut down on a house show date, owing to the changes that will possibly come about with the blue brand’s move to FOX. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

As noted, the WWE has agreed to a $1 billion dollar deal with the FOX network, whereby it’ll accord FOX the broadcasting rights for WWE’s SmackDown Live show.

The move has set the professional wrestling, as well as mainstream sports, and entertainment communities abuzz, regarding the tremendous growth WWE could achieve whilst being promoted alongside the NFL and MLB on FOX.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson of PWInsider asserted that SmackDown Live’s move from the USA network to FOX, will have a significant impact on the workdays for WWE Superstars.

In other words, as soon as SmackDown Live moves from the USA network to FOX in October of next year, every Thursday WWE Superstars will fly to the city hosting SmackDown Live tapings.

Following which, the Superstars will work the SmackDown Live tapings on Friday nights, and then perform at WWE house shows on Saturday and Sunday, before heading back home on Monday.

Furthermore, it’s being emphasized that the WWE could cancel its house shows on Mondays, as the promotion doesn’t want to run another show, albeit non-televised, during the Monday Night RAW broadcast.

Additionally, it was explained that as regards overseas tapings, the WWE could broadcast SmackDown Live as is from outside the US; or the overseas episode could be aired on tape-delay.

What’s next?

The WWE’s RAW brand is set to continue airing on the USA network, however, SmackDown Live is expected to move to the FOX network from October 2019 onwards.

