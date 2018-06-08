WWE Rumor Mill: WWE bringing about huge changes in programming this year

Is this the right strategy for WWE?

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 08 Jun 2018, 00:05 IST 23 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE executives have garnered worldwide praise for their innovation and work-ethic over the years

What’s the story?

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE could bring about significant changes in its programming from this point moving forward.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In fact, the belief is that WWE has already set the wheels in motion regarding the aforementioned changes, and will be catering content based on its reality TV shows. Additional details on WWE’s future plans for promotional programming have also been noted.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE is regarded as one of the world’s leading sports-entertainment organizations and has indeed crossed over to the mainstream media over the past few years.

Prominently, the WWE boasts several reality television shows and original programmings such as Total Divas, Total Bellas and many more, which has made the WWE a viable brand in Hollywood today.

The heart of the matter

Several WWE bigwigs attended the recent “For Your Consideration” event in North Hollywood, California.

The WWE was represented by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey, The Bella Twins (Brie & Nikki Bella), Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and Charlotte Flair; at the aforementioned Hollywood event.

The Observer notes that despite the presence of Superstars such as Reigns, Strowman, The New Day and Charlotte Flair; it was Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Rousey and The Bella Twins who were featured prominently at the event.

It’s being asserted that WWE’s marketing is now being catered toward the audience based on The Bella Twins programming since WWE believes that the promotion has added brand value due to its reality TV shows.

Furthermore, it’s being emphasized that WWE plans on airing the 25th-anniversary episode of RAW, an episode of WWE’s MMC (Mixed Match Challenge) tournament and “WWE 24: Empowered”—as the promotion hopes to win an Emmy award in the days to come.

What’s next?

The WWE notably aired several skits at the “For Your Consideration” event, and is expected to continue featuring snippets of its programming in hopes of drawing attention toward the product and winning an Emmy in the near future.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that the WWE will continue growing its influence in the realm of reality TV shows in the days to come.

Are you excited about WWE focusing on catering its content based on its reality shows? Sound off in the comments!