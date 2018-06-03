WWE Rumor Mill: WWE possibly interested in top ROH star

Here's why WWE is looking to sign this ROH talent...

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 03 Jun 2018, 03:33 IST

Dalton Castle (Center) is regarded as one of the top performers on the indie circuit today

What’s the story?

As reported by PWInsider, the WWE is likely interested in signing a top current ROH star.

Apparently, the belief is that WWE will possibly choose to pursue Castle rather than the other top stars in ROH today. Besides, additional details on WWE’s interest in Castle have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Dalton Castle is a former collegiate wrestler with a respectable background in folk-style and Greco-Roman wrestling.

Having made his professional wrestling debut in 2009, Castle is the current ROH World Champion and has been performing largely for ROH since 2013.

The heart of the matter

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Mike Johnson of PWInsider asserted that the only current ROH star that WWE is likely to aggressively pursue is Dalton Castle.

Johnson elucidated that Castle has a unique knack to pique fan-interest and a unique character. It was added that if WWE intended to sign ROH’s other top stars such as Kazarian or Christopher Daniels, the promotion would’ve done it a long time back.

Additionally, Johnson recalled that WWE did sign Kazarian—subsequently asking him to cut his hair so as to enable him better portray his on-screen character. However, Kazarian refused to change his look and parted ways with WWE.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that based on the parameters by which WWE judges a performer and makes a long-term investment in said performer, Castle is the most likely candidate to attract the WWE’s attention right now.

What’s next?

Dalton Castle is the reigning ROH World Champion, and has been booked on a dominant run thus far; in what is his first reign with the title.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Castle is indeed one of the top stars on the independent professional wrestling circuit today.

