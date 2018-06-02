WWE Rumor Mill: WWE RAW Superstar's comeback timeline possibly revealed

What does WWE have in store for this returning veteran?

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 02 Jun 2018, 01:50 IST 1.01K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Alicia Fox is set to make her RAW return earlier than initially expected

What’s the story?

Per PWInsider, WWE RAW Superstar Alicia Fox is set to make her on-screen comeback very soon.

Apparently, Fox was present at recent WWE television tapings, however, didn’t appear on screen. Besides, a few additional details on the same have also been discussed.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Alicia Fox suffered a tailbone injury in January of this year and has been out of action ever since.

The belief is that Fox suffered the aforementioned injury while training for the WWE’s inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble Match which took place at the Royal Rumble PPV in January of this year.

It was recently noted that Fox has been well on the road to recovery, and would return sooner rather than later.

The heart of the matter

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Mike Johnson of PWInsider asserted that Alicia Fox is still under contract with the WWE.

Additionally, he noted that Fox hasn’t been utilized on WWE TV programming since her injury in January, however, she was indeed present backstage at WWE television tapings in Albany a few weeks back.

Furthermore, Johnson explained that Fox is scheduled to be at a few upcoming WWE TV tapings in the weeks to come.

What’s next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Alicia Fox is set to resume her in-ring duties with the WWE’s RAW brand in the weeks to come.

Fox is widely regarded as a veteran of the women’s locker room in the WWE and is expected to continue serving as a mid-tier talent on RAW.

Besides, despite Fox being involved in an on-again-off-again feud with “The Legit Boss” Sasha Banks, before the former’s injury, it’s unknown as to which Superstar Fox would feud with after her comeback.

Which Superstar would you like to see Fox do battle with? Sound off in the comments!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com