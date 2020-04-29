Vince McMahon

Welcome to another edition of the Rumor Roundup on Sportskeeda where we take a look a the top WWE news and rumors of the day. Today, we take a look at the RAW Superstar who is out injured, the released superstar who is open to returning to WWE and more.

WWE Superstar surprisingly released

WWE released over 20 Superstars earlier this month but since then, things have cooled down. The mass exodus has stopped but reports now suggest there has been one big release today.

As per reports in Wrestling Observer Radio, Cain Velasquez has been released by WWE. The former MMA star had one pay-per-view match in his WWE career and he lost to Brock Lesnar.

The Mexican has now been let go by the company and the possibility of him running into Lesnar again has ended. There were hopes of WWE reigniting that rivalry but with the release, it seems to be all but over for the foreseeable future.

Massive update on next possible releases

Hearing from a few different sources that WWE is willing to grant a release to “just about anyone” who requests one. Basically if a talent wants out, they can go. Will be interesting to see if anyone REALLY does want out, especially during this uncertain time. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 28, 2020

There are no names rumored to wanting their release right now. Especially with the pandemic situation still not entirely under control, it could be difficult for anyone to leave WWE and join another promotion.