WWE Rumours: Backstage news on The Undertaker's WrestleMania status

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 989 // 28 Mar 2019, 02:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What’s the story?

WrestleMania is just 11 days away and WWE have not made a move to bring The Undertaker back. There have been no mentions of the Dead Man despite the fans desperately waiting to see what match he has at the show of all shows this year.

Brad Shepard has an update on the situations and claimed on Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast that the crew backstage are operating without having any plans for the Phenom. He also added that everyone backstage is surprised at him missing WrestleMania, just like the fans.

In case you didn’t know…

The Undertaker has been confirmed for an appearance at the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia in May. There have been no other mentions of him and reports earlier this year suggested that he was no longer with the company.

The Dead Man had removed all mentions of WWE from his social media profiles and had also agreed to appear at Starrcade II. Vince McMahon was reportedly unhappy with this and thus, The Undertaker is not having a match at WrestleMania this year.

The heart of the matter

Brad Shepard has literally confirmed what the WWE Universe did not want to hear on Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast. He said,

“WWE is now operating as if The Undertaker will not be at WrestleMania which is a big surprise to people internally. They did expect he would probably at least appear, they would work it out. Doesn’t look like that’s going to happen now at least as of right now they’re operating as if he won’t be there. So very interesting.” [H/T PWMania]

What’s next?

It is going to be odd watching WrestleMania without a match involving The Undertaker. Let's just hope that WWE somehow get him to appear in a squash match at least, just like he did last year vs John Cena.

Advertisement