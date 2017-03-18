WWE WrestleMania 33 Rumours: Finn Balor unlikely to return before WrestleMania 33

Balor to miss WrestleMania 33?

The fans will love to see the Demon King at this year’s WrestleMania

What’s the story

Many fans are anticipating the return of Finn Balor on the Road to WrestleMania. However, it looks like the WWE Universe is in for a huge disappointment. According to Cagesideseats, Balor is unlikely to return to the ring before WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn’t know...

Finn Balor became the first ever WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam by defeating Seth Rollins. However, Balor injured his shoulder during the match and was subsequently forced to forfeit the title the next night.

Ever since then, the WWE Universe is eagerly awaiting his return to the ring. While it was speculated that Balor might be able to return at Royal Rumble, he was unfortunately not medically cleared to compete. Subsequently, he was expected to return before WrestleMania 33, but it looks like he will not be returning for WrestleMania either.

The heart of the matter

Cagesideseats reports that Balor is unlikely to return to WWE Programming before WrestleMania. In fact, he is not even expected to make an appearance at this year’s WrestleMania either. According to latest reports, Balor will most likely miss this year’s WrestleMania despite being in a Live Event at Buffalo, NY.

This news will come as a huge blow to many Balor fans who were expecting him to see at this year’s WrestleMania in some capacity. While it is not yet officially confirmed, it is highly unlikely that WWE will waste the impact of Balor’s return at this year’s WrestleMania given how stacked the card is already is.

What next?

Finn Balor is most likely to return on the night after WrestleMania 33. Balor is expected to go immediately after the WWE Universal Championship upon his return. Given that it will be most likely Brock Lesnar who will be holding the title after WrestleMania 33, it will be interesting to see how WWE books Balor’s return.

Author’s Take

A confrontation between the Beast and the Demon King is a mouth-watering prospect for many of the WWE fans including us. However, it is highly unlikely that WWE will take the title away from Lesnar soon after giving it to him amidst much criticism. On the other hand, Balor might even be pitted against any other WWE Superstar immediately upon his return. Regardless of when he is expected to return, we can expect Balor to make a huge impact immediately upon his return.

