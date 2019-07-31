WWE Rumours: Former Cruiserweight Champion spotted leaving the site of Roman Reigns' attack

Roman Reigns was brutally attacked on SmackDown

What's the story?

WWE closed out tonight's episode of SmackDown Live with a rather bizarre angle when Roman Reigns was attacked backstage by an unknown figure, as a set of steel steps fell on Reigns into the final minutes of the show.

As pointed out by Twitter user Sean Cross Sapp, former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy was apparently spotted lurking around the scene of the incident involving Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Buddy Murphy was drafted to the SmackDown Live roster at the same time as Roman Reigns was during the 2019 Superstar Shake-up. However, since being promoted to the main roster from the 205 Live Division, the former Cruiserweight Champion hasn't done anything prominent on the blue brand.

As a matter of fact, Murphy is yet to have a proper feud on SmackDown Live and hasn't even competed in proper singles matches, as well. Former 205 Live superstars such as Cedric Alexander and Ali have been on a roll since joining the main roster, so much so, that Alexander has been seen teaming up with Reigns on RAW very recently, as well.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns currently finds himself in the middle of yet another heated feud with Samoa Joe and on this past week's episode of RAW, 'The Big Dog' was involved in an intense brawl involving Joe, Gallows, Anderson, and Drew McIntyre, as well.

Tonight on SmackDown Live, Reigns was scheduled to announce his opponent for SummerSlam but as 'The Big Dog' made his way over to the backstage area to get to the interview with Kayla Braxton, a set of steel steps fell over him.

EMTs quickly got to the scene and started examining Reigns, however, the former Universal Champion declined help and walked off looking confused in order to end the show.

As pointed by Sean Cross Sapp on Twitter, moments after Reigns had walked off, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy was also spotted exiting the arena in the most random way possible.

@deanyumbrose this was right after Roman left who does that look like to you? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/w6sviASBB7 — Sean Cross Sapp (@d_cross15) July 31, 2019

I KNOW THAT SHIRT ANYWHERE pic.twitter.com/fgCOGN8Q2T — Sean Cross Sapp (@d_cross15) July 31, 2019

What's next?

As of right now, we're still not sure who Roman Reigns' mystery attacker is but by the looks of it, we probably won't have to wait too long in order to find out who attacked 'The Big Dog' on SmackDown.