WWE Rumours: Goldberg's massive Super ShowDown pay revealed

Goldberg and The Undertaker

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg last appeared in a WWE ring at the Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia, at which he lost a main event match to The Undertaker.

The bout, which was marred by mistakes and botches, netted Goldberg seven figure pay, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg's in-ring return at Super ShowDown saw the former WCW Champion compete in a "dream match" against Taker, an opponent he had never previously faced before in his career.

The match itself was rife with botches however, as Goldberg sustained a legitimate injury early on in the contest when busted open after hitting the turnbuckle face fast. His injury, coupled with the intense Saudi Arabian heat, caused the match to fall apart and ended with Taker finishing Goldberg with an underwhelming Chokeslam.

The heart of the matter

According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg earned a whopping $1million for his match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, which they note is the same sum of money as his downside guarantee throughout the entirety of 2003 and '04.

With regards to Taker and Brock Lesnar, who also worked the Super ShowDown PPV, there is no official word as to how much they respectively made for the event - though the same source notes Lesnar likely made more than $1m himself.

What's next?

Goldberg is next scheduled to face Dolph Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam this Sunday night, and with Paul Heyman now in charge of Monday Night Raw, it's likely he will continue making sporadic in-ring appearances for the company in a very limited capacity.

As for The Undertaker, he had his shot at Super ShowDown redemption when teaming up with Roman Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at last month's Extreme Rules.

