WWE Rumours: Hall of Famer backstage on RAW to set up WrestleMania match?

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.78K   //    26 Mar 2019, 02:32 IST

Image result for raw new logo

What’s the story?

We are just hours away from tonight's Monday Night RAW and PWInsider have an interesting scoop ahead of the show. They report that Beth Phoenix is set to be backstage and is expected to come out to help Natalya during the show. They also believe that this is a way to get them in the tag-team titles picture at WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know…

Beth Pheonix was attacked by Tamina and Nia Jax during Fastlane. The Hall of Famer was at ringside during their match for the Women's Tag team titles against Sasha Banks. After the match, the duo who ended up on the losing side attack Pheonix and then Natalya, who had come to help her.

The Hall of Famer came to RAW after Fastlane and got involved in a singles match between Nia Jax and Natalya. Beth returned last week and announced that she is coming out of retirement at WrestleMania. She made it clear that she wanted to win the Women's tag titles.

The heart of the matter

No match for the Women's tag team titles has been announced so far and there are reports that it could be a triple threat or even a fatal 4-way tag team match. The IIconics are also in the running for the titles and with Nia Jax and Tamina always in the picture, the fatal 4-way matchup might just be the way.

What’s next?

Tonight's RAW will have an added twist to it with the presence of Beth Pheonix and the WWE Universe might just get to see the Hall of Famer back in action as well. She did attack Nia Jax on RAW after Fastlane and tonight, might take on Bayley or Tamina to prove that she is ready to fight for the tag title!

