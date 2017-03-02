WWE Rumours: Luke Harper may realign with Bray Wyatt

Is this a sign of things to come?

by Suyash Maheshwari News 02 Mar 2017, 15:54 IST

Luke Harper’s push about to end?

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats, WWE is planning to reinstate the Wyatt family with a possible reunion for Wyatt and Harper being planned somewhere down the road. And with Eric Rowan on the verge of returning, the alleged reunion can happen sooner rather than later.

In case you didn’t know...

In the latest edition of SmackDown Live, Randy Orton’s treachery came to light when he set the Wyatt Compound along with the corpse of Sister Abigale ablaze, thereby ending his long-term alliance with the Wyatt Family. Orton also announced his intention to challenge Wyatt for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 33. This puts Styles’ claim to be the No. 1 contender in jeopardy.

In case you missed it, here are some highlight’s from the segment:

On the other hand, Harper has shown his true worth in a short but successful singles run. This week, he impressed yet again in his match with AJ Styles. However, it now appears that WWE has decided not to elevate his position on the card.

The Heart of the Matter

Various reports have suggested that Harper will realign with Wyatt and that Eric Rowan’s return could be the impetus for this reunion.

If it happens, it would probably be the end of Harper’s singles push.

What’s next?

While nothing is concrete yet, Harper could play a crucial role in the Orton-Wyatt feud heading into Wrestlemania. WWE could play out one of those ‘I told you so’ situations as an alternative means to reinstate the Wyatt Family.

Sportskeeda’s take

Despite Harper’s best efforts, it appears that Vince McMahon was never really sold on him. The first signs of it surfaced last week when the ten men Battle Royal was declared as a draw, even though it was clearly evident that Styles’ foot touched the ground first.

If the rumours do materialise, it would certainly be a step back for Harper who has proved to be one of the best wrestlers on the blue brand in the recent weeks.

