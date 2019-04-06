WWE Rumours: Major update on Rey Mysterio's status for his match at WrestleMania

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 1.40K // 06 Apr 2019, 22:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What’s the story?

Rey Mysterio has been declared fit for his match vs Samoa Joe, according to Wrestling Observer Online. The biggest little man was a doubt for the match after he suffered an ankle injury on Monday Night Raw earlier this week.

In case you didn’t know…

Mysterio was involved in a match vs Baron Corbin on Monday Night Raw this week when he suffered an ankle injury. The Master of 619 had to pull out of SmackDown Live for the same and his match vs Andrade was canceled.

Reports by WWE suggested that he would be assessed this week before a decision was made on his match at WrestleMania. Rumors also suggested that WWE were confident that Rey would be fit but still had backup plans ready for the United States Title match at the show of all shows.

The heart of the matter

The match for the United States championship at WrestleMania was announced 2 weeks ago and it was a shocker for the fans. Many expected it to be a triple threat between Andrade, Rey Mysterio, and the champions Samoa Joe, but it was announced as a one-on-one with Mysterio challenging Joe for the title.

However, Mysterio's injury on Monday Night Raw put the match in jeopardy. Wrestling Observer Online have some good news and report that the match at WrestleMania is going ahead.

Their report read:

Sources in WWE confirmed this morning that the match is scheduled to happen tomorrow. As noted previously by the website, Mysterio was walking around and not limping on Thursday night after suffering a right ankle injury on Monday in his Raw match with Baron Corbin.

What’s next?

Rey Mysterio will take on Samoa Joe for the United States championship at WrestleMania on Sunday. The show of all shows is like from MetLife Stadium, New Jersey and as many as 16 matches have been lined up for the event.

Advertisement