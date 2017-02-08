WWE Rumors: Mick Foley not expected to last past WrestleMania 33 as RAW General Manager

Could RAW be looking for a new General Manager in the near future?

by Harald Math News 08 Feb 2017, 16:26 IST

The Hardcore Legend may well be on the way out

What’s the story?

Cagesideseats.com have reported in their weekly rumour round-up that current RAW General Manager Mick Foley may be on the way out once WrestleMania season is over. This should come as little surprise to even the most passionate of Foley fans, as his future as GM as been somewhat up in the air, ever since the man himself revealed the extent of his health issues late in 2016.

Neither WWE or Foley have commented on the subject recently, but in the past, the Hardcore Legend has stated publicly that once he doesn’t feel he is required, he will walk. That could well come sooner rather than later.

In case you didn’t know...

Mick Foley was a popular choice as RAW General Manager when the brand split returned to WWE in mid-2016, but his tenure in charge of the flagship show has been hit-and-miss, to say the least. Foley has often cut a lost figure, belittled by Stephanie McMahon whilst giving a number of poorly-placed speeches and promos.

The influence of the McMahon family is more keenly felt on RAW than it is on SmackDown Live!, and this has hurt Foley’s running of the show.

The heart of the matter

Mrs Foley’s baby boy deserves a long and comfortable retirement, and WrestleMania 33 may well prove to be an apt and emotional send-off for the former WWF Champion. The flipside, of course, is that these rumours may be just rumours, and once Foley overcomes his health issues, he will be back on our screens on a regular basis. Only time will tell.

What’s next?

Foley is loved by the WWE Universe, but soon he may be better off being used a showcase attraction as opposed to a weekly character on WWE TV.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding Foley’s future either way, but thoughts may well turn to who will replace him as RAW General Manager. Triple H’s authority has never been questioned, and The Game could well be in line to return as a recurring character on the red show.

Other candidates come in the shape of Lana, William Regal, Paul Heyman, or even a left field short-term choice like Bob Backlund or Edge.

Sportskeeda’s take

Foley is a legend and that isn’t something that’s up for debate in the slightest. His performance as RAW General Manager can certainly be criticised, but it is also important to remember that he is merely portraying the character put together for him by a jaded creative team. If retirement beckons, it will be one that Foley deserves.

