WWE Rumours: WWE teases the return of more former women Superstars

Is WWE about to bring back some former stars?

by Carl Gac News 21 Feb 2017, 13:35 IST

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly could be set to return to the company

What’s the story?

WWE may be looking at bringing back former Divas, with the thought that they could potentially become part of the Women’s Divisions on both Raw and SmackDown.

In case you didn’t know...

On last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly was backstage. She was interviewed by WWE.com and spoke about how much she’d like to have another run with the WWE.

Kelly Kelly informed us she would be part of the Axxess event over WrestleMania 33 weekend, and that she may even make an appearance on the show.

The heart of the matter

Since that appearance by Kelly Kelly, WWE has added a survey on its website giving fans around the world the chance to vote for the former female Superstar they would like to see returning to the company.

Names like Kelly Kelly, Beth Pheonix, Eve, Melina and Torrie Wilson are included in the survey, but there is also the option to pick your own choice as well. That option opens up a whole host of other names for the fans to choose, potentially women like Victoria or Molly Holly could make a return to the company.

What’s next?

With WrestleMania 33 only weeks away it is not impossible that a lot of the women named in the survey could make appearances at Axxess. Even if it is just for the purposes of signing autographs and taking photos with fans, the WWE Universe would love to see some of the former Divas make a return.

There’s also the potential that some of the women could make a full-time return to the company, to work alongside some of the current women in the Women’s Divisions both on Raw and SmackDown, Mickie James has recently returned to the company and has become a big part of the female roster on SmackDown Live.

Sportskeeda’s take

WWE already has a number of fantastic female wrestlers on its roster, but the potential addition of some of the women on the survey could offer up some interesting new matches for the current stars.

It is also possible that some of the names mentioned could come back to the WWE as managers or valets, or to work alongside some of the already established teams on the roster.

WWE doesn’t usually give fans this kind of survey if they don’t have something in mind for the stars that are mentioned in them. It could just be for a shot of nostalgia, or to bulk up the current women’s divisions on live shows.

