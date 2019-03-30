WWE Rumours: NXT Superstar set for 205 Live move?

What’s the story?

Things have changed swiftly for Johnny Gargano in the past couple of months. From becoming the NXT North American Champion to receiving his main roster call-up, everything has happened for the NXT superstar.

However, things are set to end abruptly and WWE is now reportedly considering sending him to 205 Live. Johnny Wrestling might be on the Cruiserweights show very soon if the plan falls into place.

In case you didn’t know…

Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet and Aleister Black made their main roster debut on the same night on RAW in February. While Ricochet and Black have been appearing on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live regularly, Gargano has had to sit out because of the Ciampa's surgery.

The plans on the main roster for Gargano and Ciampa were interlinked and thus the former has not been on the show for weeks.

The heart of the matter

With no plan on the main roster for Johnny Gargano, WWE are planning to send him to 205 Live to make things more interesting there. Bryan Alvarez has reported on Wrestling Observer Live that the plan to push Gargano to 205 Live is being considered and it has not made the fans happy.

NXT fans are desperate to keep the North American Champion on the show and if Triple H's recent interview is anything to go by, he too wants to keep Gargano in NXT. The COO was clearly not happy with the call-ups for the 4 NXT stars as the storyline there were abruptly ended.

What’s next?

After WrestleMania, there is a superstar shakeup and it looks like 205 Live will also be involved in the mix. Moving Gargano to 205 Live is a really bad idea as it is just not taken seriously by the fans when compared to NXT and the main roster.

