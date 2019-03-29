WWE Rumours: Original WrestleMania 35 plans for Asuka revealed

What’s the story?

WWE shocked the world on Tuesday night when they had Charlotte Flair flick the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from Asuka. The move did not go down level with the WWE Universe and the majority of the fans feel that the former NXT champion and other female wrestlers on the blue brand were treated unfairly.

Now, a recent report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that the decision was taken in the last moment on Tuesday. Until the start of the show, Asuka was all set to be defending the title at WrestleMania but it was nixed.

In case you didn’t know…

Asuka was the SmackDown Live Women's champion and there was set to be a fatal 4-way on Tuesday to determine her WrestleMania opponent. Mandy, Sonya, Naomi, and Carmella were set to face each other but the match was replaced by Charlotte taking on Asuka for the title.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that Mandy Rose was set to be Asuka's opponent at WrestleMania. Not only was the 'God's Greatest Creation' set to fight for the title, but she was also in line to walk away as the new champion too.

Some other reports have now emerged that the move was just to have an angle of 'winner takes all' at WrestleMania. The same report suggests that the title will be merged soon and just like the Women's tag-titles, it will be defended on both the top shows.

Another report suggests that WWE want their Four Horsewomen, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch to finish the show with each one of them holding up a belt in the ring.

What’s next?

Whatever reason WWE give the Universe now, it is not going to be accepted by the fans. Everyone wanted to see Becky win but Charlotte also walking away with a belt just makes in indigestible for a lot of fans.

