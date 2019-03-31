×
WWE Rumours: Rumour killer on the 4 Horsewomen closing WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
1.02K   //    31 Mar 2019, 08:12 IST

This isn't on the cards at Mania as of now
This isn't on the cards at Mania as of now

What's the story?

Recently, rumours were running wild surrounding a possible 4 Horsewomen reunion at WrestleMania 35. Dave Meltzer has since revealed on the Wrestling Observer Forum that this is not the plan for WrestleMania though.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35's main event will see Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch face off in a triple threat match for the Raw Women's Title. This will mark the first time in history that women will close out a WrestleMania.

The build-up to the match itself has been marred by controversy, with one side of the WWE Universe praising the company for giving it a slow and long build, while the other bunch bashed them for inserting the McMahon family into the storyline.

Recently, rumours started flying around suggesting that WWE are planning to close the show with The Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley) standing tall with each woman holding a championship belt.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer has stated in a recent post that this is not the plan for WrestleMania 35, as of this moment.

"This is not happening, well at least as not happening can be with Vince changing his mind every hour. It makes no sense with the direction they are going."

What's next?

Vince McMahon is known for changing his mind at the very last moment. He did this at WrestleMania 30 with the streak ending decision, and the next year with Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Last year, Roman Reigns was set to defeat Lesnar for the Universal Title but last minute plans changed that scenario too.

What are your thoughts on a possible 4 Horsewomen reunion to close WrestleMania 35? Sound off in the comment section below!

Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
