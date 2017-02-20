WWE Rumors: The Rock teases return to Raw tonight?

He mentioned in his Instagram post that the production will be there to rock the Staples Center tonight.

The Rock surely has one fight left in him

What’s the story?

Eight-time WWE champion The Rock will be returning on today’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He mentioned in his Instagram post that he will be there on the show at Staples Center in Los Angles, California.

He posted a picture on Instagram with Florence Pugh, who is portraying the role of Paige on the big screen, at the venue.

In case you didn’t know…

The Rock was a regular part of WWE programming back in 2004. He was also present in the lead-up to WrestleMania 20 but his contract expired at the end of the year. After that, no one in WWE contacted him regarding a renewal.

He opened up about not being offered a contract renewal throughout 2005, especially in an interview with WWE.com, back in October 2005. He made occasional appearances through 2009 on WWE programming.

He was announced as the host of WrestleMania 27. His return marked the beginning of a two-year storyline with John Cena. The duo’s bouts at WrestleMania in 2012 and 2013 would headline the highest-grossing events in WWE history.

Since 2014, he has been making part-time appearances. Most recently, the Rock appeared at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan in an impromptu match.

The heart of the matter

The Rock was shooting a few scenes for the feature film on Paige, alongside actress Florence Pugh and there have been no advertisements regarding his return whatsoever. However, one might remember that back in 2011, he made a comeback to WWE without any prior advertisement.

In his post, he has only spoken about the film, thanking all the crew members and the fellow actors. Nevertheless, he did mention that they will be bringing their production to rock the Staples Center tonight. It could mean anything.

What’s next?

We need to wait and see if the Rock indeed makes a comeback on tonight’s show or not. Although it may not be an actual match, his very return will be enough to excite us.

Sportskeeda’s take

In fact, in 2011, even the wrestlers and the production staff were unaware of the Rock’s return and it wasn’t until the day that there was any hint of his return. He deliberately arrived at the building late and only posted a photo of himself filming a promo backstage just an hour before his return.

Wrestling fans will be hoping to get to see the man back in action. Surely he has got one fight left in him.

