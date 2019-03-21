WWE Rumours: The Undertaker's next WWE appearance revealed?

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 558 // 21 Mar 2019, 21:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What’s the story?

The Undertaker's appearance at WrestleMania this year is still in doubt, but it looks like WWE have all but confirmed him for another PPV this year. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Phenom will be a part of the next Saudi Arabian show this year.

In case you didn’t know…

The Dead Man's current WWE status is unknown as he had removed all mention of the company on his social media platform earlier this year. Moreover, reports suggested that Vince McMahon was not happy with the Undertaker's appearance at Starrcast II.

Rumours are flying about that he had retired from in-ring peformances but with this confirmation for the Saudi PPV, that is clearly not the case.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker's last match in the WWE was at the Saudi Arabian PPV called Crown Jewel last year. He took on DX, Triple H and Shawn Michaels, along with his 'brother' Kane in a tag-team match and lost.

Now, it looks like his next appearance in WWE will also be at a similar PPV, which still does not have a name! The show is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 3rd.

What’s next?

The next 2 weeks are going to be crazy. WWE Universe is still waiting to see what role The Undertaker will have at WrestleMania and if he doesn't it would be a shocker. The Phenom might not be missed a lot but a WrestleMania without him does make it seem like there is a piece missing from the pay-per-view.

Also, with just about 40 odd days left for the Saudi Arabian PPV, it will be interesting to see how WWE bring The Undertaker in for it. As of now, there is absolutely no indication of what storyline they will use nor do we know who his opponent could be.

Advertisement