WWE Rumours: Top NXT star reportedly out of action with injury

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 316 // 23 Mar 2019, 13:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

More bad news for Triple H and the NXT roster

What's the story?

The current NXT roster is well and truly stacked and filled with some of the most talented men and women from all around the globe. However, any sort of injury to a particular star definitely doesn't occur as good news to the roster and to the WWE Universe as well.

Same goes for NXT sensation Keith Lee, who has now reportedly suffered an undisclosed injury and is likely to be sidelined for a particular amount of time.

In case you didn't know...

On 1st May 2018, the news of Keith Lee signing with WWE first broke out, as the former WWN Champion appeared in the crowd in attendance for NXT TakeOver: Chicago II on the 16th of June.

Lee made his in-ring NXT debut on the 8th of August, defeating Marcel Barthel and then followed it up with two back-to-back wins over Luke Menzies and Kona Reeves. In November, Lee, following a win over Fidel Bravo, got into an altercation with another popular NXT star Lars Sullivan.

Shortly afterward, Sullivan and Lee eventually faced off in a match with the latter suffering his first loss in the process in a hard-hitting contest. Lee is currently also coming off a match against his arch-rival Dominik Dijakovic

The heart of the matter

According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NXT star Keith Lee is reportedly out and sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Lee last competed in a match back at an NXT Live Event on the 8th of March in Largo, Florida, in a winning effort over Luke Menzies and hasn't been seen on NXT TV since that period of time.

Earlier at the beginning of the year, Lee and played out an important role in the build-up to the highly intense feud between Matt Riddle and Kassius Ohno, however, for Lee himself, the former PWG Champion is yet to be engaged in a high-profile feud on NXT so far.

What's next?

As of right now, no update regarding Keith Lee's future has been provided, however, we hope to keep you updated on this further developing story and we wish Keith Lee a speedy recovery as well.

Advertisement