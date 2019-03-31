WWE Rumors: Two more matches added to WrestleMania 35

What’s the story?

WrestleMania is just a few days away and things are heating up! Rumors are flying about the winners of every single match but the fact is that not all matches have been made official yet.

Reports by POSTWrestling.com suggest that WWE is set to add 2 more matches to WrestleMania card this week. They note that both the RAW tag-team titles and SmackDown Live tag-team titles will be defended at the grandest stage of them all.

In case you didn’t know…

WrestleMania is exactly a week away and the stage is being set at the MetLife stadium. The show is expected to be 7-hours long with the kickoff show running for the first two hours.

There are reportedly as many as 17 matches to take place in total on the show. 14 matches have been made official till now with tag titles and a rumored match of John Cena still in the balance.

The heart of the matter

POSTWrestling.com suggest that WWE will be making the tag-team matches official this weel on the respective shows. RAW champions, The Revival are expected to face off against Ricochet and Aleister Black. The NXT duo managed to defeat the champs on RAW last week and are not in contention for a title opportunity.

Meanwhile, the SmackDown Live champions, The Usos were to face The New Day in the Gauntlet match on Tuesday but they forfeited their match out of respect for Kofi Kingston. However, it looks like Vince McMahon will make them pay for it as POSTWrestling.com claim that the match for the SmackDown Live tag titles will be a multi-team match.

What’s next?

The hype is real and WrestleMania is just one week away! It will be the most historic one ever as the Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair are set to main event the show of all shows!

